Hulk Hogan 'Doing Well' After Back Surgery

Hulk Hogan is said to be "doing well" as he recovers from back surgery.

A health update was provided by a representative who was responding to claims that the WWE legend was paralyzed. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Hogan's rep dismissed the rumors, saying that Hogan was on the mend.

"Everything is OK with him," Hogan's rep said. "Hulk is someone with a lot of humor."

Fellow wrestler Kurt Angle sparked concerns over Hogan's health when he detailed a recent conversation they had at the 30th anniversary of WWE's Monday Night Raw.

"Hogan had his back surgery again," Angle said on Sunday"s episode of "The Kurt Angle Show." "He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. So let's use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything."

Angle continued: "So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man. I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up."

Angle went on to describe Hogan as the "name and the face" of WWE.

"He's the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him," Angle said.

Hogan has not officially wrestled since 2006 but has made a number of appearances for the WWE.

In 2015 he exited the company after being caught on video ranting negatively about African-Americans, admitting to being a "racist, to a point" and using the N-word on multiple occasions, according to CBS Sports.

Hogan issued an apology for his statements to People in 2015, saying that "it was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it," adding, "This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs."