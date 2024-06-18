'Seinfeld' Actor and Comedian Hiram Kasten Dies at 71

Hiram Kasten, known for his work on "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died at age 71 after a battle with prostate cancer.

The actor died in his wife's arms hours after their 38th wedding anniversary, according to a statement posted Sunday on the actor's official Facebook account. His wife, Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum "loved and tenderly cared for him until the end."

According to the statement, Kasten's health took a knock in 2017. He continued acting and chose to keep his health issues private. For several years, he battled illnesses including prostate cancer and Crohn's disease before finally revealing his "terminality of it all" with friends in the last six months. He died Sunday.

Kasten's career spans decades but he is arguably best known for his portrayal of Michael on "Seinfeld" from 1993 to 1994, as Elaine Benes' co-worker, according to the New York Post. He also built his comedy career in New York City, regularly performing at the iconic Comic Strip, a venue that once hosted Jerry Seinfeld. He was emceeing when the actor and comedian appeared at the club and "passed Hiram on his first audition," leading him to secure a regular slot.

"The two struck up a friendship that has lasted for 45 years," the statement on Facebook noted.

Kasten was a "free spirit" who "felt he was there to entertain," the statement continued, recalling how he "only had to take his cigarette case out of his inside pocket, take out a Kent, tap it on the case, pull out his black onyx lighter and then snap his fingers à la Jackie Gleason and say 'smoke 'em, if you got 'em,' and would have the audience "in the palm of his hand."

In addition to "Seinfeld," Kasten appeared on "Saved by the Bell," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Cybill," "Mad About You" and "Everybody Loves Raymond," as well as "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "My Wife and Kids," and "7th Heaven" in the early 2000s, according to the New York Post.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Millicent Jade and brother-in-law Kevin John Kisiel.