Disneyland Employee Dies After Fall From Golf Cart

A Disneyland worker died after falling from a golf cart Wednesday.

Authorities responding to a report of a "traffic collision that occurred backstage" at Disneyland's private Club 33 arrived at the scene just before 11:30 a.m. local time to find that Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, of Fullerton, California, had fallen from a moving golf cart and struck her head, People reported, citing the Anaheim Police Department.

Lear was found in "grave condition" and died Friday.

Anaheim Police Traffic Detectives were investigating the collision that led to Lear's death. Authorities have released few other details about the incident, but Lear was reportedly thrown off the cart when the driver "recklessly" struck a bump in the road, a colleague revealed in a now-deleted post on Facebook seen by the New York Post.

The post, written by a Disney California Adventure attractions cast member, claimed that Lear was sitting in the back seat of a new cart, riding at 20 mph behind Critter Country, a closed-off part of the park, when the vehicle suddenly jerked.

"She went to grab the handrail, it gave way and sent her out of the vehicle. We do not know if the passengers were aware that she had fallen out," the cast member noted, according to the Post.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock released a statement on Lear's death.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her," he said. "At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need."

Lear worked at the resort for 24 years. At the time of her death, she was employed at Club 33, an exclusive dining venue situated in the New Orleans Square section of the park.