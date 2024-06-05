'Felicity' Actor Erich Anderson Dies at 67

Prolific television actor Erich Anderson, known for his role in the hit show "Felicity," died at age 67 after a battle with cancer.

Anderson's wife, Saxon Trainor, confirmed on Instagram that he died Saturday morning. Captioning a photo of the late actor, Trainor said she was "too bereft" to "write anything" and chose to include a tribute from her brother-in-law, Michael O'Malley.

"Erich Anderson passed this morning after a brutal struggle with cancer," O'Malley wrote Saturday morning. "He had a long successful career as an actor—he was on that old show 30 something; he was Felicity's father on Felicity; he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows. He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon."

Concluding the post, Malley wrote, "I'll miss him but his ordeal is over."

Anderson launched his career in the 1980s after landing the role of Dier in the 1984 film "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter," Entertainment Weekly reported. He went on to appear in various other films including "Unfaithful," "Welcome to 18," "Patty Hearst," and "Bat 21."

He cemented his career with recurring roles on numerous TV series such as "Bay City Blues," "Thirtysomething," "NYPD Blue," and "Bosch," but it was his role as the main character's father in "Felicity" for which he is most likely to be remembered.

"Felicity" alum Eva Gordon, who starred as Anderson's wife in the drama, remembered the actor on Instagram.

"My beautiful friend, Erich Anderson, has said goodbye," Gordon wrote. "He was a magnificent part of the world. I loved him. I wish you'd known him, there was no one like him. So funny, so open to whatever the day brought him, so wickedly cynical and joyous at once."

Anderson also pursued writing, releasing his debut novel, "Hallowed Be Thy Name," in 2012, followed by "Thy Kingdom Come" in 2014, and "Rabbit: A Golf Fable" in 2022.