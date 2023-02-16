Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby's Name, Details Difficult Birth

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are introducing their baby boy to the world.

The couple welcomed their first baby together two weeks ago and on Wednesday revealed their son's name — Tristan Jay El Moussa.

"Tristan was the name that Tarek was supposed to have, Jay is my dad's middle name and four generations of Jay," Heather wrote on Instagram Wednesday. She also opened up about her "scary" birthing experience.

"We were at my final doctor appointment and our Dr. rushed us to the hospital to get monitored because Tristan's movements had slowed down. I was 4 days past his due date," Heather wrote, explaining that she had scar tissue built up from a biopsy from years back, "which affected my cervix softening & water breaking."

Heather added that, when it was "time to push," Tristan's heart rate dropped "very low," which she said was "terrifying."

"My doctor told me that we had to get him out right away," she continued. "I had 4 more pushes and to give it my all & she was going to use a vacuum to help get him out fast or otherwise we would have to do an emergency C-section."

Heather recalled Tarek holding her hand and talking her through it.

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest," she wrote. "Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already."

The whole experience, Heather added, was "scary, but beautiful."

"We have been in our own private bubble but today we are so happy to share Tristan and some of our birth story with the world," she concluded.

In addition to Tristan, Tarek shares Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall, according to People.