'Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae Young: Posing Nude for Playboy Helped My Career

Heather Rae Young is not embarrassed or ashamed about her time as a Playboy bunny.

If anything, Young told The Sun that posing nude for the iconic magazine helped launch her career and helped her get to where she is now — a reality TV star who is married to Tarek El Moussa and boasts an impressive real estate career.

"It catapulted my career, it changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life," she told the outlet.

"I'm still trying to figure out how I'm going to tell the kids I did Playboy," Young added of her two stepchildren Taylor and Brayden.

Young claimed the coveted centerfold for Playboy in February 2010 before going on to dabble in acting for four years, starring in several minor film roles, including 2013's "The Internship" alongside Vince Vaughn before focusing her attention on modeling. Then she discovered real estate.

"Modeling and acting transitioned me into real estate," she told The Sun. "I've met a lot of contacts through my modeling/acting career — a lot of wealthy people, celebrities."

By using her connections, Young managed to launch her impressive career selling some of the most luxurious real estate in the Los Angeles area for the Netflix series "Selling Sunset."

"I channeled that into real estate and using my contacts," she told The Sun. "I sold over $9 million worth of real estate within my first four months," she reveals. "I don't regret anything I've ever done. I'm proud of my life. Everything I've done has got me to where I am today."

Last year Young spoke with Playboy magazine about her past posing nude for the outlet, saying it was an "amazing experience."

"I would never take it back," she said, according to People. "I believe everything happens for a reason. I really, truly do. If I hadn’t posed for Playboy, I wouldn’t have met the people who led me to where I am now."