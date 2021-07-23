'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Blew Up at Christina Haack on Set

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa reportedly lost it with his ex-wife and co-star, Christina Haack, on the set of the HGTV series, launching into a "verbal tirade" that made headlines this week.

Tensions between the two had been mounting after it emerged that Haack had previously smoked toad venom before meeting her new boyfriend, sources told TMZ. El Moussa was said to be concerned about the safety of their children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, and eventually lashed out at Haack after she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to begin shooting last Wednesday, the outlet reported.

At one point, El Moussa allegedly sized Haack up against his fiance, Heather Rae Young, who he said was "hotter and richer" than her, then called Haack a "washed-up loser" who he enjoyed watching fail, sources said. He also reportedly yelled, "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning," adding that "the world knows you're crazy!"

Haack and El Moussa married in 2009 and, four years later, went on to film "Flip or Flop" together. Tensions between the two escalated following the birth of Brayden. Four weeks later, Haack returned to work, but it was too soon for her and left her feeling overwhelmed, according to a 2017 interview with People.

"Tension between me and Tarek was high," she said.

"We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore,” Haak continued. "It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together."

The pair separated in 2016, but still continued to film their hit show. By 2018, they had officially divorced.

"Taylor asked if we could get back together,” Haack said in her interview. "We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family."

Between the separation and divorce, in 2017, Haack was romantically linked to Ant Anstead. They married the following year in a secret wedding held in Newport Beach, California, but last year they called it quits.

El Moussa meanwhile, proposed to Young in July last year, while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California, People noted. They have not revealed where or when they will be exchanging vows, but El Moussa did say where the big day will not be held.

"We don't want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else's big wedding, so we'll see how things go," he said. "But we're planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."

