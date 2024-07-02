Ian McKellen Withdraws From Entire 'Player Kings' Tour After Stage Fall

Ian McKellen has announced his withdrawal from the entire national tour of "Player Kings" as he recovers from falling off a West End stage last month.

It was initially reported the 85-year-old veteran actor would sit out the remaining dates for the London leg of the tour but was expected to perform in weeks to come, as the tour moved on. However, McKellen has now revealed, "with the greatest reluctance," he would be sitting out all remaining dates of the play in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, and Newcastle on medical advice.

His understudy, David Semark will take his place as Sir John Falstaff in "Player Kings," which runs from 3-27 July, BBC reported.

"Two weeks after my accident on stage, my injuries improve day by day," McKellen said in a statement shared on social media.

"It's with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime."

McKellen had been "so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers" but assured that Semark, Robert Icke's production and his acting company "remain as dazzling as ever."

The time off stage would allow McKellen to "fully recover," according to the production company.

"Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery," the company said. "We continue to send him our best wishes."

McKellen was performing a fight scene when he slipped and fell from the stage. He cried out in pain as crew members rushed to assist him, the Independent reported.

"Since the accident, during a performance of 'Player Kings' last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists, and nurses working for the National Health Service," McKellen wrote on social media shortly after. "To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy, and I am looking forward to returning to work."