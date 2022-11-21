Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, People reported.

Citing multiple sources, the outlet noted that the pair had different priorities. Styles, 28, is heading abroad for his "Love on Tour" show while Wilde, 38, is focused on raising her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (who she co-parents with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis) and her directing career.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," an insider said. "It's a very amicable decision."

Another source explained that there was no animosity between them and that they were "still very close friends."

"Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Styles and Wilde were first linked in January 2021. They did not confirm their relationship but were photographed together at multiple locations. In December of that year, Wilde told Vogue she was "happier than I've ever been."

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she said. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

Wilde later explained to Vanity Fair that she preferred to keep details surrounding her relationship private.

I think once you crack open the window, you can’t then be mad when mosquitoes come in,” she said. “It’s like, you opened the window.”

Styles has been equally private about their relationship, telling Rolling Stone in August that he also preferred to keep details of his life under wraps.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he told the outlet. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."