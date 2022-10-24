Animal Rescue Disputes Olivia Wilde Ditched Dog for Harry Styles

A Los Angeles-based animal rescue organization is addressing claims that Olivia Wilde abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with boyfriend Harry Styles.

The accusations were brought forth by Wilde's and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' former nanny who in an interview with Daily Mail last week alleged details about their breakup.

MaeDay Rescue took to Instagram Saturday to set the record straight about the former couple's dog Gordy, which was adopted by Wilde "at 2 months old."

The organization explained that, "after giving him much love and training and travel adventures," Wilde realized Gordy "didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers."

"Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy's best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker," the post continued.

MaeDay Rescue noted that, before making her decision, Wilde contacted the organization to discuss rehoming Gordy — a process in which MaeDay Rescue was involved every step of the way.

"We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our MaeDay animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s OK," the statement continued. "Olivia is a huge animal-rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him."

Concluding the post, MaeDay Rescue said it felt obligated to speak up because it hated that the media was painting Wilde in a "bad light."

"Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner," the organization added.

Amongst her allegations, the former nanny also claimed to the Daily Mail that Sudeikis, 47, was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's, 38, then-new relationship with Styles, 28.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children [Daisy Josephine, 6, and Otis Alexander, 8] would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," Wilde and Sudeikis said in response in a joint statement.

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

