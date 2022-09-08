Harry Styles Laughs Off Speculation He Spit on Chris Pine

Harry Styles had the perfect response to the "Don't Worry Darling" drama stemming from the Venice International Film Festival.

The actor and music icon has dominated the media in recent days, but a large portion of the coverage he received was focused on #SpitGate, a viral video that caused many to believe that he spit on his co-star, Chris Pine.

Taking it in his stride, Styles made light of the ordeal while appearing onstage Wednesday in New York for the Madison Square Garden leg of his U.S. music tour.

"This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden," Styles said, according to Rolling Stone. "It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back here, I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," he continued before letting out a laugh. "But fear not, we're back!"

Styles' reaction to the alleged incident comes a day after Pine's representative shut down the "ridiculous story" that had been circulating on social media and in the press.

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," the rep said, in a statement to People.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

The now-viral video shows Styles moments before taking a seat next to Pine. As he bends down, his lips purse. Moments later, Pine, who is clapping, abruptly stops, looks down in apparent bewilderment, then shakes his head and smiles slightly.

A slowed-down version of the video shared on Twitter shut down the speculation.

"Don't Worry Darling" has been surrounded by a string of controversies, most notably alleged tensions between director Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, who plays Styles' on-screen partner, who reportedly have been feuding over the original casting, and firing, of Shia LaBeouf.

When asked about the rift by a journalist, Wilde shrugged it off, saying she did not want to contribute to the "endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there," according to BBC.