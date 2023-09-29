'Harry Potter' Stars Remember 'Brilliant' Gambon

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and his "Harry Potter" co-stars are remembering the late Michael Gambon, who famously played Dumbledore in the film franchise.

Gambon, who portrayed the character in six of the eight films after the death of Richard Harris in 2002, died Wednesday of pneumonia at age 82.

"Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I've ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job," Radcliffe said in a statement to Variety on Thursday. "He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it."

Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley in the films, remembered Gambon as his role model in a post on Instagram.

"So sad to hear about Michael," Grint wrote on Instagram. "He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life."

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling also paid tribute to Gambon on Thursday on social media platform X.

"I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon," Rowling wrote. "The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane.

"Michael was a wonderful man in additional [sic] to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him."

Gambon's family confirmed his death in a statement Thursday.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside," the family said.

While his role in "Harry Potter" elevated Gambon's global fame and connected him with a younger audience, he was already an established actor in Britain, with a career that spanned across television, theater, and radio as well as film. His acting credits ranged from "Gosford Park" to "The King's Speech" and the animated family movie "Paddington."

Gambon was knighted for services to drama in 1998.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.