Daniel Radcliffe: 'Not Seeking' to Play Harry Potter Again

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted the chances are low of him reprising his role as Harry Potter in an upcoming series.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, each book of author J.K. Rowling will get its own dedicated season in the Max show. But it is unlikely that Radcliffe's version of Harry Potter will appear in the reboot.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," the actor told ComicBook.com. "So, I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way."

Nonetheless, Radcliffe explained that he wishes the actor who takes on the role next "all the luck in the world," adding, "I'm very excited to have that torch passed, but I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

In January, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter first revealed that a Harry Potter show was in the works for HBO Max. The official announcement came in April when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the plans for the live-action series during a presentation about integrating HBO Max and Discovery+ after their merger.

In a statement, Max explained that the stories from each of Rowling's books "will become a decadelong series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for."

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years," the statement continued.

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally," it added.