×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: daniel radcliffe | harry potter | reboot | series

Daniel Radcliffe: 'Not Seeking' to Play Harry Potter Again

By    |   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 12:08 PM EDT

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted the chances are low of him reprising his role as Harry Potter in an upcoming series.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, each book of author J.K. Rowling will get its own dedicated season in the Max show. But it is unlikely that Radcliffe's version of Harry Potter will appear in the reboot.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," the actor told ComicBook.com. "So, I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way."

Nonetheless, Radcliffe explained that he wishes the actor who takes on the role next "all the luck in the world," adding, "I'm very excited to have that torch passed, but I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

In January, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter first revealed that a Harry Potter show was in the works for HBO Max. The official announcement came in April when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the plans for the live-action series during a presentation about integrating HBO Max and Discovery+ after their merger.

In a statement, Max explained that the stories from each of Rowling's books "will become a decadelong series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for."

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years," the statement continued.

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally," it added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Daniel Radcliffe has admitted the chances are low of him reprising his role as Harry Potter in an upcoming series.
daniel radcliffe, harry potter, reboot, series
324
2023-08-04
Tuesday, 04 July 2023 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved