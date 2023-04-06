Trans Activists Knock Reports of 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Transgender activists have cried out against reports that HBO Max may reboot the "Harry Potter" series given the views of creator J.K. Rowling, who they accuse of being transphobic.

Multiple news outlets, including People and Deadline, have reported that HBO Max and its parent company, WarnerMedia, are currently in discussions with Rowling for a deal to remake her series of books as a television drama.

Rowling's critics blasted the news on social media, with many in the trans community complaining about Rowling's continued business dealings after her statements about transgender people.

Journalist Zoe Rose Bryant, who is a trans woman, wrote on Twitter: "Setting aside how absurdly unnecessary a HARRY POTTER reboot is in the first place, I'd just rather we not continue to give billions to a woman who has made it her life mission to invalidate the existence of trans women & endanger our lives with her unrelentingly hateful rhetoric."

She added, "I liked Harry Potter when I was a kid too and then I grew up and now its creator is actively contributing to a culture that wants me dead so."

Author Tessa Dare wrote: "@HBO oh nooooo … please don't make me cancel your service, I love TLOU and Succession and Hacks and more. But I can't give JKR my money anymore."