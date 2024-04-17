Harrison Ford Credits Jimmy Buffett for Ear Piercing

Harrison Ford has credited the late Jimmy Buffett for his decision to get an ear piercing, a revelation he shared during a tribute concert for the singer.

The 81-year-old actor recalled the decision came after a boozy lunch with Buffett and former "60 Minutes" correspondent Ed Bradley."

Ford revisited the memory at the "Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett" event in Los Angeles, as reported by People magazine.

Buffett died last September at the age of 76. Bradley died in November 2006 at the age of 65.

Ford appeared at the tribute concert for Buffett to introduce a performance by the Zac Brown Band. Speaking to the audience, the "Indiana Jones" star described Buffett as " a cool guy."

"I remember one day that a long — some might say boozy — lunch with Jimmy and Ed Bradley, and it was Bradley's birthday," Ford said. "I saw both of them had earrings. So right after lunch, I got my ear pierced.

"That’s just how infectious Jimmy’s coolness is," Ford continued. "Infectious enough for a 40-year-old man to spontaneously get his [expletive] ear pierced.

"And infectious enough to create an entire culture around his music.

"There is no other way to say it: There will never be another like Jimmy."

Ford added that "usually cool guys are not that nice," but Buffet was the exemption, who he said, "was more than nice."

"He was kind. He was beloved by his family, by his friends, by his band, his crew and his collaborators, and he loved them all back," he said.

Ford has previously spoken about the impact Buffett had on his life, notably in a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor reflected on his relationship with Buffett following a near-fatal incident in 2015, when he crash-landed his vintage World War II plane on a California golf course. The crash left Ford, a licensed pilot, with a broken ankle and pelvis, among other injuries, from which he has since recovered.

"I changed a lot of things in my life [after the crash]. My wife [Calista Flockhart] does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others," he said.

"I certainly don’t want to have to recover from that kind of accident again. It was really hard on my family and it was hard on me.

"I went back to flying. I know what happened. So that's part of the reason [I went back]," he added. "There was a mechanical issue with the airplane I could not have known about or attended to in any way.

"So in the words of the great philosopher Jimmy Buffett: [expletive] happens."