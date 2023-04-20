Helen Mirren 'So Excited' for Harrison Ford Bed Scenes

Helen Mirren has admitted that she was "so excited" to film scenes in bed with her "1923" co-star Harrison Ford.

The Academy Award-winning actor gushed about her experience during an interview with The Wrap.

"I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I'm dressed up to here," she said. "But I'm lying there and I'm thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited, I can't tell you. I had to pretend to be cool. Don't tell him. Promise me."

Mirren went on to describe Ford as "immensely generous and incredibly professional."

The actors star alongside each other in Taylor Sheridan's prequel series of "Yellowstone" but they first appeared together as husband and wife in the 1986 drama "The Mosquito Coast."

"He's amazing. He really is. The stature he's held, as a major, humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn't love the limelight. He has this interior quality to him," Mirren said.

"Not remotely spoiled movie star, at all. I genuinely love him. If I wasn't married …," she joked.

Earlier this month, Mirren revealed during an interview with Deadline that she and Ford had not read a script, or even knew what characters they would be playing, when they signed onto "1923."

"For the first time in my life, I wasn't given a script. I had no idea what it was going to be, and likewise for Harrison," she said. "We were asked to participate, and you do what you do as an actor and say, 'Lovely, sounds really interesting. I'd love to read the script?' But there is no script."

Mirren went on to explain that Sheridan "likes to write for the people that he knows are going to play the role," which was "rather nerve-wracking" considering she had not met Sheridan before. But there was "an amazing moment" when she finally received the script and learned about the character she would be playing in the show.

It was "amazing writing," she shared, adding that the script was "perfect" and "extraordinary."