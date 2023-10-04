Country Star Hardy Hospitalized, Cancels Shows

Country music singer Hardy canceled two upcoming shows due to anxiety since a 2022 bus accident.

In an Instagram post, the "He Went to Jared" singer said he was forced to seek hospital treatment.

"I need to be honest with everyone for a second," Hardy wrote. "I've been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year, and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life. It's caused me to suffer many panic attacks, which have landed me in the hospital."

In October 2022, Hardy and members of his crew suffered "significant injuries" when their tour bus veered off the road and overturned on Interstate 40 near Nashville, Tennessee, according to reports.

"There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries," Hardy, born Michael Hardy, wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time.

"Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital," Hardy wrote then. "His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

Hardy was released from hospital but was "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows," he wrote.

In his latest post, Hardy said he needed "a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans."

In his statement, the singer-songwriter announced the cancellation of the upcoming shows for his Mockingbird and The Crow Fall tour, which were scheduled for Oct. 5 and 7.

Hardy also said ticket refunds for these two concerts, originally planned for Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Brandon, Mississippi, will be processed through the respective points of purchase.