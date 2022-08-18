Jonah Hill Stops Promoting Films to Protect Mental Health

Prioritizing his mental health, actor Jonah Hill said that he will no longer promote his new movies in person because press conferences and public events caused him to suffer anxiety.

Hill made the announcement in an open letter while discussing his upcoming documentary, "Stutz," which explores the topic of mental health.

"The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote in his letter published by Deadline.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events," he added.

Hill said he could not wait to share the documentary, which he directed, with audiences. While he was grateful that the film would premier at a "prestigious film festival this fall," he would not make in-person appearances to promote it.

"You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself," he wrote. "If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film."

Hill admitted he was "of the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and would not "lose my job while working on my anxiety" but hoped that his letter and documentary would encourage discussions on mental health.

"I'm hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," he said. "So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

"I hope the work will speak for itself, and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners, and to all reading this for your understanding and support," Hill concluded.

Hill has spoken previously about mental health and body image, taking to Instagram last year to urge fans not to comment on his body because it is "not helpful" and "doesn't feel good."

The actor and comedian has unknowingly become a champion for the body positive movement by speaking out in the past about being body-shamed, and his latest post on Instagram in which he asked followers to stop pointing out his body followed a similar theme.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," he wrote to his followers in a since-deleted tweet cited by People. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."