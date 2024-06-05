WATCH TV LIVE

Halsey 'Lucky to Be Alive' Amid Health Struggles

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 11:43 AM EDT

Chart-topping singer Halsey said she is "lucky to be alive" amid her ongoing health issues.

Halsey, 29, took to Instagram to document herself receiving treatment for unspecified illnesses while also announcing a new album. She did not reveal a diagnosis, but the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society were tagged in the post.

"Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album,"  wrote Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane.

Halsey has battled a series of health issues, which she opened up about in 2022 on Instagram.

"I've been sick. For a long time," she wrote, according to The Guardian. "My sicknesses just have their names now. I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle."

She previously was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), and endometriosis. 

In 2020, Halsey admitted she had struggled with an eating disorder.

She has also been open about her battle with Bipolar Disorder, revealing to Rolling Stone in 2019 that she was committed to a psychiatric hospital twice before swinging into a manic episode. Bipolar Disorder causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).

"I've been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one's known about it. But I'm not ashamed of talking about it now,” she told the magazine. "It's been my choice. I've said to [my manager], 'Hey, I'm not going to do anything bad right now, but I'm getting to the point where I'm scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.' It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


