Halsey Splits With Alev Aydin, Seeks Custody of Son

Singer-songwriter Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin are parting ways.

A source confirmed the news to People, saying that it was an "amicable split." They are planning to co-parent their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, who they welcomed in July 2021.

Halsey, 28, a Grammy-nominated artist, filed a petition to determine the parental relationship on April 5, according to court documents obtained by People. She has asked the court for full custody of their son and requests that "reasonable visitation" be awarded to her former partner.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, also is asking for the court to award joint legal custody and has requested that the fees of costs and litigation be split between both parties.

Halsey announced her pregnancy on social media in January 2021 with a series of photos in which she showed off her baby bump.

"Surprise" she captioned the images, tagging Aydin in the first photo.

Months before, the pop icon opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages. In an interview with The Guardian, she admitted it was the "most inadequate" she has ever felt.

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do," she said. "Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."

In her "Manic" album notes for Apple Music, Halsey tentatively wrote of hope that she would still experience motherhood.

"I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that. For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me," she wrote, explaining that her song, "More," was about her struggles.

"Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it's looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different. I'm not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I'm overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want.

"Now, I have a choice. I've never had a choice before. Lido [the producer Peder Losnegård] and I built the fading instrumental at the end of the song to sound like a sonogram, like you were hearing the sounds from inside a womb. It's one of the most special songs I've ever made."