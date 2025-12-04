Halle Berry Bashes Gov. Newsom: 'Should Not Be Our Next President'

Halle Berry slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom, accusing him of dismissing women's health needs after twice rejecting proposed legislation on menopause care.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning actor said her concerns stem from Newsom's decisions in 2022 and 2023 to veto bills intended to broaden access to menopause-related treatment and provider training.

She spoke out shortly before Newsom appeared at the same event.

"At this stage in my life, I have zero f**ks left to give," Berry told attendees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She then referenced the governor's actions on the legislation, saying, "Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row."

She added, "But that's OK, because he's not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."

The legislation at issue sought to require insurers to provide guidance for menopause treatment options and mandate additional training for healthcare professionals on menopause care.

Supporters argued the proposal would help close gaps in treatment for women experiencing midlife hormonal changes.

Newsom rejected the bill both years, citing concerns about cost implications for health plans and consumers.

Newsom's current term ends in 2026, and he has indicated interest in a 2028 presidential run.

Recent national polling places him among leading potential Democrat contenders, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the New York Post reported.

While the governor has not formally launched a campaign, his travel, public messaging, and national media appearances have drawn continued attention.

Berry, 59, has become increasingly active in women's health advocacy and founded Respin, a company focused on menopause and longevity.

At the summit, she described the broader challenges faced by women entering midlife.

"In 2025, there is a lot to still be talked about and discovered and uncovered, especially if you are a woman who is navigating midlife and thoughtfully considering your longevity, because in 2025 I, Halle Berry, and women of my age are simply devalued in this country," she said.

"Our culture thinks that, at 59 years old, I am past my prime, and that women my age start to become invisible in Hollywood, in the workplace, on social media.

"Women are pressured to stay forever 35."

After Berry spoke, Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon outlined the governor's reasons for rejecting the bill.

Gardon noted that the administration agrees on the need for better menopause care, yet found the bill likely to increase healthcare costs.

"The governor has deep admiration for Ms. Berry's advocacy and looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue," Gardon said.

"He shares her goal of expanding access to menopause care that too many women struggle to get."

Gardon added that the bill, as drafted, risked raising costs.

"He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised healthcare costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he's determined to avoid."

Gardon added that the administration is looking to partner with advocates in the coming year.

"We're confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills."