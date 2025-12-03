WATCH TV LIVE

Newsom Announces Portal to Report ICE Agents

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 04:28 PM EST

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new California Department of Justice online portal Wednesday that lets members of the public submit information, including photos and video, about potentially unlawful conduct by federal agents operating in the state.

State officials said federal officers have broad authority to enforce federal laws, including immigration laws, but must do so legally.

"We're not going to stand by while anyone, including federal agents, abuses their authority in California. This new portal gives Californians an easy and safe way to speak up, share what they see, and help us hold people accountable," Newsom said in a statement.

"No one is above the law."

The complaint form lists examples of reportable conduct such as excessive force, warrantless searches or arrests, wrongful detentions, voting interference, and other civil rights violations, and it references Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Newsom's announcement follows in the footsteps of another blue state official urging its citizens to tattle on federal agents.

In October, Newsmax reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James launched the Empire State's own online portal to document "ICE activity."

Bonta emphasized that the portal is designed for reporting suspected unlawful behavior, not obstructing enforcement, noting, "Federal agents can enforce federal laws. … But they must also do so lawfully and in compliance with the Constitution."

He added in the statement, "The Trump Administration is engaging in a campaign of terror and fear that has left some California communities scared to go about their daily lives.

"From unmarked military-style vehicles to detainments that more closely resemble kidnappings, Californians are rightly concerned that federal agents may be crossing the line and abusing their authority. The President's actions these past 10 months only lend support to this conclusion."

The DOJ site says complainants may provide contact information or submit anonymously and warns that filing a report does not guarantee any specific action by the attorney general's office.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 04:28 PM
