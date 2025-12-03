Newsom Scolds Business Leaders for Supporting Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom upbraided financial titans Wednesday at a New York Times DealBook Summit for supporting President Donald Trump.

Newsom told attendees they should consider buying the kneepads sold on his website, which parody the president, because of their "groveling to Trump's needs," Politico reported.

"Some of you may need to buy them in bulk," Newsom told the crowd.

Newsom, a Democrat and one of Trump's most prominent critics, criticized him for deploying federal agents to a campaign kickoff for his proposition to redraw California's congressional districts and said the country was sliding toward authoritarianism, according to Politico.

"Some of you are probably fine with it," Newsom said. "A lot of people figured it out.

"They know the game, state capitalism, crony capitalism, the great grift. A lot of you are doing extraordinarily well."

No one booed Newsom's remarks, though he received only light applause, according to Politico, which attended the conference.

Two attendees told Politico he reminded them of a younger Joe Biden.

An adviser to Newsom told Politico that the governor intended to be confrontational, given that he was the only elected Democrat on the summit's agenda.

"He came prepared to speak truth," the adviser said.

Newsom, who previously ran his own vineyard in Napa Valley, attempted to find some common ground with the financial titans, expressing his opposition to a proposed wealth tax in his state, and bringing up Ronald Reagan's regulation of tailpipe emissions as governor of California, Politico reported.

Newsom said he wouldn't criticize Apple CEO Tim Cook for becoming friendly with Trump, because he was "doing what he needs to do on behalf of his shareholders."

"That's his job. So do I begrudge that?" Newsom said.

"Yes, but do I begrudge him? Not as much," Newsom added.