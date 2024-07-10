Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced she is pregnant several months after her release from prison, where she served eight years behind bars for plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

Blanchard revealed that she and ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, are expecting their first child in a YouTube video.

"We’re both very excited," she said. "This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Blanchard, whose life has been in the spotlight for almost a decade, since her mother was found stabbed to death in their home, said she no longer cares about "drama" now that she is expecting.

"Suddenly it’s not about you," she continued. "It’s not about anything other than the tiny little life that’s inside you that you are now in charge of protecting.

"And that little tiny life is a baby, a little tiny human that’s yours. That you have to make sure you protect, you love, you take care of and all of the things that I wished I could have had when I was little," she added.

In March it emerged that Blanchard had split from her then-husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she said in a statement to People at the time. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am," she said.

It was not long after that she was seen spending time with Urker.

Blanchard was charged in connection with the death of her mother, who was found dead in June 2015. Godejohn was also implicated in the killing.

Following their arrests, it was revealed that her mother had subjected Blanchard to unnecessary medical procedures and falsely claimed her daughter had numerous illnesses.

In court, it was argued that Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a type of child abuse where a guardian fabricates or induces illness to garner sympathy.

Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019 following his trial conviction for first-degree murder.