Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seeking a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard's legal team filed the restraining order in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana's 17th Judicial District Court, according to court documents obtained by People, which noted that she officially filed for divorce on April 8.

Blanchard is seeking both interim and long-term spousal support from Anderson, according to the court filings, which state that she is "in need and defendant has the ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."

The documents also reveal that Blanchard is requesting the court to prevent Anderson from receiving spousal support from her.

Last month, Blanchard revealed that they had parted ways just three months after her release from prison.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," Blanchard, who had been released on parole from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December, said in a statement to People at the time.

Shortly after announcing her separation, Blanchard was seen spending time with her former fiancé, Ken Urker.

Last week, Anderson admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that he is "not doing well."

"For me, it just came out of the blue," Anderson said. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him. I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on. I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

In 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plot with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Blanchard was released in 2023 after serving eight years of her sentence. Nicholas Godejohn, who executed the murder, was found guilty of first-degree murder and received a life sentence.