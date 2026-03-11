Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Faith, 'Miracle' of Getting Pregnant in Her 40s

Gwen Stefani said her renewed focus on faith coincided with the birth of her youngest son, Apollo Rossdale, which she described as a "miracle" that followed prayer and a personal spiritual shift.

The singer, now 56, discussed her beliefs during a conversation with Jeff Cavins for Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app.

Cavins, 68, an evangelist and podcaster who later returned to Catholicism, asked Stefani about her increasing willingness in recent years to speak publicly about religion.

Raised in an Italian Catholic household, Stefani said faith was part of her upbringing, including attending catechism classes and saying grace each night, according to People. She said her understanding of religion has changed over time.

"I[t] wasn't the way I feel like I am now where I have all this like knowledge, you know what I mean?" Stefani said, adding that she calls herself a "baby Christian" because she is "certainly a work in progress."

She also credited her mother with introducing her to faith early in life.

"I think as a child it was such a grounding thing, and I think my mom was the one that I think planted the seed of faith in me and she knew I needed that, and I was going to need it, and she was right," Stefani said of her religious beliefs.

She said the period coincided with a desire to have another child.

"I started working with this guy, and he was an atheist Jew, right, that converted after being atheist growing up in Israel. And he was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany awakening, and he starts talking to me about the Torah," Stefani recalled.

"And I was desperate at this point too, during all this. I really wanted to have another baby," Stefani said.

"I really did. And I couldn't, and I was old."

"And we start talking about all these things, and like, I know all of this stuff like this is just — I don't know. It was waking me up, right?" she added.

Stefani said the desire for another child was also expressed by her eldest son.

Kingston Rossdale, now 19, told her, "Mommy, I just, I really want you to have a baby."

She said she initially believed another pregnancy would not be possible.

"I said 'I'm sorry, your mommy's too old to have a baby now,' you know," Stefani said.

According to Stefani, Kingston Rossdale began praying regularly for her to get pregnant.

"He was like 'Please God, let my mom have a baby,' and I just was just sitting there going, 'Wow, look at my little boy. He's praying for me.'"

"Like he was doing it every night, and I never asked him to do that — never taught him that really," she said.

"I think it was like four weeks later, and I was pregnant with Apollo who, you know, I had at 44 years old naturally."

"Totally a full-on gift. And that was the first miracle," said Stefani.

Stefani shares three sons — Kingston, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12 — with her former husband Gavin Rossdale.

Her involvement with Hallow has drawn attention.

Vice President JD Vance invested in the app through his venture capital firm Narya Capital in 2021, according to NewsNation. Reports indicate that he held personal shares as of 2022 and that the investment was among several he made before leaving the private sector for the U.S. Senate that year.

Hallow has also partnered with actor Chris Pratt and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

A video Stefani posted on Instagram promoting prayer through the app prompted mixed reactions online, with critics suggesting she had shifted toward conservative religious politics while supporters described the platform as a "meaningful guide to the spiritual life."