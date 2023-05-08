Chris Pratt Shrugs Off Criticism of His Faith: Nothing New

Chris Pratt is not bothered by the negative reaction people have to his religious beliefs.

Speaking with Page Six, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star admitted that he receives criticism for his faith views, but reveals it's "nothing new." He reiterated his point by quoting scripture from the Bible.

"If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20," he shared.

"That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago. They hated him, too," he added, referencing Jesus Christ.

Last year Pratt found himself having to defend himself against backlash that erupted over his alleged association with the controversial Hillsong Church, whose leading figures have espoused anti-LGBTQ+ views.

In an interview with Men's Health, the actor insisted he had no ties with the church.

"I never went to Hillsong," he said. "I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church."

In 2019, Pratt sparked outrage after he spoke about his faith with Stephen Colbert during an appearance on "The Late Show." Shortly after, Elliot Page slammed him on Twitter, writing: "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?" according to Deadline. In response, Pratt issued a statement telling fans he believed in free love.

"It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ,' " Pratt said at the time. "Nothing could be further from the truth. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man."

Speaking with Men's Health, Pratt, who confirmed that he attends Zoe Church, explained why he did not denounce Hillsong amid the backlash.

"I'm gonna, like, throw a church under the bus?" he said. "If it's like the Westboro Baptist Church, that's different."

Pratt also shared his wider views on organized religion, which he said has been "oppressive" for "a long time."

"I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person," Pratt said.

"I think there's a distinction between being religious, adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God, and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred," he added.

"Whatever it is," the actor continued. "The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed onto the back of religion and come along for the ride."