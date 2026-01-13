Blake Shelton Addresses Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors

Blake Shelton pushed back against online rumors claiming that he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, are headed for divorce.

Shelton, 49, addressed the reports while co-hosting Saturday's broadcast of "Country Countdown USA," saying he began noticing articles in October alleging that his five-year marriage to Stefani, 56, was ending.

According to Shelton, the reports have followed a repetitive cycle based on public sightings, or the lack of them.

"I started noticing these articles popping up about 'Blake and Gwen, they're split up,'" Shelton said, according to the Independent. "'They're not even seeing each other anymore, they're going through a divorce.' And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store ... 'Oh, they're back together again!'"

Shelton also questioned the authenticity of images circulating online, saying some photos that appear to show the couple together are fake or misleading.

"I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, 'That looks so real.' But I know I don't even own that shirt or, 'Whose car is that?'"

The country singer said the experience has made him skeptical of online information. He added that he no longer believes "anything anymore that I see on the internet."

Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014 while serving as coaches on NBC's "The Voice." At the time, both were married to other partners.

In the months that followed, Stefani divorced musician Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton ended his marriage to fellow country artist Miranda Lambert.

The couple announced their engagement in 2020 and married in July 2021.

Their wedding took place at Shelton's Ten Point Ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Since marrying, Shelton has taken on a role as stepfather to Stefani's three sons — Kingston Rossdale, 19, Zuma Rossdale, 17, and Apollo Rossdale, 11 — whom she shares with Rossdale.

The marriage has also been the subject of tabloid speculation in the past, something Stefani addressed during a 2024 interview with Nylon.

She said that despite frequent rumors, she and Shelton remain focused on their relationship and shared values.

"But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," Stefani said.

She dismissed the claims as false and said the couple does not allow them to influence their personal or professional decisions.

"It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn't write for anybody else but myself and Blake."