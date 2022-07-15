×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grimes | chelsea manning | split

Grimes and WikiLeaks Whistle-Blower Chelsea Manning Have Split: Report

Grimes
Grimes attends the 2021 Met Gala "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 July 2022 12:05 PM EDT

Grimes and transgender WikiLeaks whistle-blower Chelsea Manning have gone their separate ways after four months of dating, according to a report.

The pair were first linked shortly after Grimes split from Elon Musk, the father of her two children, for the second time. At the time a source revealed to Page Six that Grimes and Manning were "getting serious."

Manning has been infamously linked with classified leaks to WikiLeaks.

They U-Hauled it," the source said. "They've been living together in Austin."

Page Six noted that Manning had kept her apartment in Brooklyn.

In March Grimes announced that her and Musk's on-off relationship had come to an end several days after the "Genesis" singer revealed that they were in a "fluid" relationship while also breaking news that they had secretly welcomed a second child via surrogate in December during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Grimes opened up about the split in a lengthy thread on Twitter that addressed the article and the public's response.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now," Grimes tweeted, explaining that "The Mission" was "sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness."

Speaking with Vanity Fair in a feature article earlier this year, Grimes admitted she and Musk were back together in some sort of capacity. The pair made headlines in September last year when they broke up after three years together.

Musk later explained that they were "semi-separated" but still loved each other, saw each other frequently, and were "on great terms," according to Page Six.

"There's no real word for it," Grimes explained to Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... we just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Grimes and transgender WikiLeaks whistle-blower Chelsea Manning have gone their separate ways after four months of dating, according to a report.
grimes, chelsea manning, split
343
2022-05-15
Friday, 15 July 2022 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved