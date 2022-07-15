Grimes and WikiLeaks Whistle-Blower Chelsea Manning Have Split: Report

Grimes and transgender WikiLeaks whistle-blower Chelsea Manning have gone their separate ways after four months of dating, according to a report.

The pair were first linked shortly after Grimes split from Elon Musk, the father of her two children, for the second time. At the time a source revealed to Page Six that Grimes and Manning were "getting serious."

Manning has been infamously linked with classified leaks to WikiLeaks.

They U-Hauled it," the source said. "They've been living together in Austin."

Page Six noted that Manning had kept her apartment in Brooklyn.

In March Grimes announced that her and Musk's on-off relationship had come to an end several days after the "Genesis" singer revealed that they were in a "fluid" relationship while also breaking news that they had secretly welcomed a second child via surrogate in December during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Grimes opened up about the split in a lengthy thread on Twitter that addressed the article and the public's response.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now," Grimes tweeted, explaining that "The Mission" was "sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness."

Speaking with Vanity Fair in a feature article earlier this year, Grimes admitted she and Musk were back together in some sort of capacity. The pair made headlines in September last year when they broke up after three years together.

Musk later explained that they were "semi-separated" but still loved each other, saw each other frequently, and were "on great terms," according to Page Six.

"There's no real word for it," Grimes explained to Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... we just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."