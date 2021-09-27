Elon Musk and Grimes Split After Three Years Together

Elon Musk and Grimes have split after three years together.

The Tesla CEO confirmed the news to Page Six, explaining that he and Grimes remain on good terms while co-parenting their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

The former couple was last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month. Grimes walked the red carpet alone but Musk later joined her inside the event.

Musk and Grimes first started dating in 2018 and in May 2020 welcomed their son, whose unusual name made headlines. Originally named X Æ A-12, the pair were forced to change their son's name upon realizing that California law does not allow for names to include numbers. This was brought to their attention by an Instagram follower replying to a post in which Grimes revealed her son's name.

"Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law," the fan wrote.

Grimes responded: "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."

She added the name is pronounced "Ex - Eye."

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, also explained the symbolism behind her son's name on Twitter.

"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song)" At the end of the tweet she added the cryptic words "metal rat."

This is Grimes' first child but Musk has five sons with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. He was also previously married to "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley — twice — first from 2010 to 2012, then from 2013 to 2016. A year later Musk dated Amber Heard for a year.

