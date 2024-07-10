Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized for Vomiting Blood Due to Grief-Related Stress

Kate Beckinsale has finally revealed what led to her extended stay in the hospital earlier this year, saying that grief triggered a health crisis that ultimately caused her to "vomit copious amounts of blood."

The actor opened up about her health in the comments section of an Instagram video she posted Monday in which she pokes fun at critics stating she was not "doing enough age-appropriate things," but the post only garnered more backlash, with one follower suggesting she was too thin.

"No, actually," Beckinsale responded, explaining that her weight had been affected by the death of her stepfather and her mother's health struggles.

"I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly," she said, according to People. "I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus [sic] which made me vomit copious amounts of blood."

Beckinsale sparked concern when she posted now-deleted photos from the hospital in March. In April she alluded to the health issues that resulted in her hospitalization.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actor posted photos and video in which she wears a T-shirt that says "Tummy Troubles Survivor." In the video, Beckinsale was sitting on a bed with her Pomeranian Myf on her lap. No further context was provided.

"I found eating very hard, and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father," Beckinsale continued in her Instagram comments Monday. "So I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a**."

Battersby died at age 87 back in January following a short illness. On April 20, which would have been his 88th birthday, Beckinsale honored him with a tribute on Instagram.

"The birthday we didn't know was your last," Beckinsale wrote in the caption. "There will be no FaceTime today. In the middle of my night, watching you open your presents. No one received gifts with more joy."

"I can't take my Christmas trees down — they were the last Christmas trees I'll decorate with you in the world. This birthday/not birthday, Christmas/not Christmas in April."