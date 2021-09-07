Six-Year-Old Girl Dies on Colorado Amusement Park Ride

A six-year-old girl has died on an amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

The child and her family, who were from Colorado Springs, visited Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday when the incident took place, according to CNN. Details of the events surrounding the death are vague but it has been confirmed that the girl was riding the Haunted Mine Drop, which "drops riders 110 feet down inside the mountain."

"Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died," said a statement from the coroner's office released Monday.

According to the park's website, certain rides have age and height restrictions. The minimum height for the Haunted Mine Drop is 46.″ The park further states that riders may be accompanied by a supervising companion, which is defined as "someone that meets the requirements to ride unaccompanied and is responsible for ensuring that the guest requiring a companion complies with rider instructions."

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's and coroner's offices. An autopsy is scheduled for this week. The park has in the meantime announced it would be closed Monday and Tuesday as a result of the girl's death. The park further stated that, out of respect to all parties involved, "we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed."

The park's general manager, Nancy Heard, told CBS Denver in a statement that an investigation is ongoing

"We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers," she said.

