One Dead, Three Hospitalized as Water Ride Overturns at Iowa Amusement Park

One person died and three were hospitalized after a raft overturned on a water ride at an amusement park in the Des Moines metropolitan area over the weekend, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred when six people were on the raft that overturned on the Raging River ride, according to a statement from Altoona’s Adventureland Park, which added that "Altoona Fire and Police were on property and responded immediately."

The amusement park said the ride had been inspected the day before the accident and "was found to be in good working order," and that it will now remain closed while it undergoes a more thorough inspection.

USA Today reported that Adventureland Park put out a further statement that it “is working closely with both state and local authorities,” adding that "at this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest [who died] and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

This is not the first fatal accident connected to the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park, according to the Des Moines Register, which reported that in 2016 park employee Steve Booher died when he fell onto the conveyor belt while helping riders get out of the rafts at the end of the ride. Booher suffered a fractured skull and a major brain injury from the accident, passing away four days later.

Following that incident, the Des Moines Register said that Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Adventureland Park $4,500, which was the maximum the agency could hand out for that type of violation.

The Raging River first started operating in 1983 and had just reopened for the season, according to Fox News.

The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.