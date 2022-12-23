'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy's Cause of Death Revealed

"General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy, who played nurse Epiphany Johnson in the hit series, died earlier this week as the result of complications from a nonemergency surgery.

The 55-year-old actor's business partner and close friend, Tyler Ford, revealed to TMZ that the soap opera star visited the doctor on Dec. 9 for a prescheduled procedure. She was released on Dec. 11 but four days after the surgery, she began to feel ill and returned to the doctor. It was discovered that Eddy developed an infection that became "uncontainable," TMZ reported. She was placed on life support on Monday, Dec. 19, and died later that night.

"I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend," "General Hospital" Executive Producer Frank Valentini said in a statement to People. "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.

"On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

Several other friends and co-stars remembered the life and career of the late actor on social media.

Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning comedian and celebrity host Loni Love said Eddy "was a fantastic and creative actress" while her co-star Anthony Montgomery said she was "an amazing woman and wonderful human being."

"I'm grateful to have known and worked with her," he added.

Actor Jackie Zeman, who plays nurse Bobbie Spencer on "General Hospital," meanwhile said that Eddy will always be her inspiration.

"So talented and so very special. I will miss your beautiful shining presence," she tweeted.

In 2006, Eddy first appeared on "General Hospital," with her last episode airing on Oct. 20. Eddy also appeared in various television series and films including "Inspector Gadget," "Barbershop," "Daddy Daycare," "Matchstick Men," "Bad News Bears," "Seven Pounds," "The Perfect Game" and "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday." Her 2022 films included "Frank and Penelope," "V/H/S/99," and "Satanic Hispanics."