Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out About His Death

Allison Holker has broken her silence and spoken out for the first time since announcing the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Taking to Instagram, Holker posted a heartfelt goodbye message to Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13.

"My one and only," she wrote. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

According to reports, Boss was found dead at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles. County officials have since confirmed that his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Holker revealed her husband's death a day later in a statement to People in which she praised him as a husband and father to children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she said. "He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss rose to fame when he finished off as a runner-up on the dance show "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008. He returned to the show as a judge in 2022.

Boss is also known as the resident DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." His tenure began in 2014 and in 2020 he was promoted to co-executive producer.

According to Deadline, Boss and Holker had several projects in the works before his death, which included developing their own show, "Living the Dream," that would help first-time buyers find a home.

Boss and Holker were also planning to launch their own talk show as well as a dance competition and game show, the outlet reported, noting that in 2021 they began a partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods on a line of athletic and leisure wear.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.