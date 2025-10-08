Calif. Gov. Newsom Signs Law Limiting Loud Commercials on Streaming Platforms

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law requiring streaming services in California to keep their commercials no louder than the movie or series being streamed.

Senate Bill 576 bars streaming platforms "from transmitting the audio of commercial advertisements louder than the video content the advertisements accompany," according to Deadline.

The bill cleared both the Senate and Assembly unanimously earlier this month in Sacramento.

"We heard Californians loud and clear, and what's clear is that they don't want commercials at a volume any louder than the level at which they were previously enjoying a program," Newsom said in a statement.

The legislation builds on the federal Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act of 2010, which prohibits excessive commercial volume on television and cable but does not cover streaming services.

California's new law closes that gap as more platforms introduce ad-supported plans.

State Sen. Thomas Umberg, a cosponsor of the bill, said the proposal came from everyday frustrations with loud ads.

"This bill was inspired by baby Samantha and every exhausted parent who's finally gotten a baby to sleep, only to have a blaring streaming ad undo all that hard work," Umberg said.

Under SB 576, streaming platforms must follow the Federal Communications Commission's technical guidelines for loudness control established under the CALM Act, which took effect in 2012.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had received more than 130,000 complaints in 2010 about "the excessively loud sound of commercials," according to a state Assembly analysis.

The Assembly also noted that as streaming companies raise prices and expand ad-supported tiers, viewers are again encountering frequent commercials.

"Many platforms have introduced tiered subscription models that require consumers to pay a premium to avoid commercials, bringing ad-supported viewing — and the loudness of those ads — back into focus for millions of users," the analysis stated.

The Motion Picture Association, representing major studios and streamers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery, opposed the bill, arguing that streaming ads are hard to control, as they come from multiple different sources, Politico reported.

The MPA said its own audio engineers are already addressing the problem and asked for more time to implement solutions without the pressure of new legal requirements.

"The Motion Picture Association says that since streaming services are working voluntarily to address the issue of loud advertisements, SB 576 is unnecessary," a Senate committee report said.

"They note that many streaming services have undertaken reasonable efforts to adjust the loudness of advertisements that come from server-side ad insertion that may be inconsistent with the loudness of the programs."