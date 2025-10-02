Newsom: No State Money for Schools Signing Trump Deal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to cut state funding for universities that sign President Donald Trump's political compact.

"If any California University signs this radical agreement, they'll lose billions in state funding — including Cal Grants — instantly," Newsom said in a press release titled "No state funding for sell-out universities."

"California will not bankroll schools that sell out their students, professors, researchers, and surrender academic freedom."

The White House this week offered nine top U.S. colleges and universities access to federal funds in exchange for agreeing to a set of demands, including barring transgender people from using restrooms or playing in sports that align with their gender, placing a cap on international student undergraduate enrollment and freezing tuition rates charged to American students for the next five years.

"By signing the compact, universities receive a competitive advantage," a White House official said in a statement about the memo.

"The Administration does not plan to limit federal funding solely to schools that sign the compact, but they would be given priority for grants when possible as well as invitations for White House events and discussions with officials."

The recipients included Vanderbilt University, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth College, the University of Southern California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Texas, University of Arizona, Brown University, and the University of Virginia.

The document, titled "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education," also calls for banning the consideration of race, sex, and gender identity in faculty hiring.

"Signatories pledge to select those foreign students on the basis of demonstrably extraordinary talent, rather than on the basis of financial advantage to the university; to screen out students who demonstrate hostility to the United States, its allies, or its values; and to provide instruction in American civics to all foreign students," the memo said.