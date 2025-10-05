WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: national guard | lawsuit | california | oregon

Newsom Vows to Sue for Trump Sending Calif. Guard to Ore.

By    |   Sunday, 05 October 2025 03:36 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has ordered 300 California National Guard troops into Portland, Oregon, despite a federal judge's ruling that blocked his earlier attempt to secure the city, which has been roiled by Democrat activists.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, called it a "breathtaking abuse of the law and power" and vowed to sue.

"In response to a federal court order that blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, President Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon," Newsom wrote in a statement Sunday. "They are on their way there now. This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power.

"The Trump administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the President himself, as political opponents.

"This isn't about public safety, it's about power. The commander-in-chief is using the U.S. military as a political weapon against American citizens. We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the president of the United States."

But Trump pushed back, accusing his opponents of obstructing his constitutional authority as president.

"Portland was burning to the ground," Trump told reporters Sunday. "It's insurrectionists all over the place. It's antifa. And yet the politicians who are petrified — look, politicians are afraid for their lives. It's the only reason they're saying there's nothing happening. And you've seen it.

"The place is burning down and they pretend like there's nothing happening."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump has ordered 300 California National Guard troops into Portland, Oregon, despite a federal judge's ruling that blocked his earlier attempt to secure the city, which has been roiled by Democrat activists. California Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to sue.
national guard, lawsuit, california, oregon
262
2025-36-05
Sunday, 05 October 2025 03:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved