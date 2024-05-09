Frankie Valli Granted Restraining Order Against Son

American singer Frankie Valli was granted a three-year restraining order against his oldest son.

Francesco Valli, 36, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his 90-year-old father and his property. The no-contact order was granted through 2027, as stated in a judgment filed in a Los Angeles court on April 29 and cited by USA Today.

On April 8, Frankie Valli's son, Emilio Valli, 29, petitioned for a domestic violence restraining order. He included his father as an additional protected person after an incident at the singer's home on April 5.

In the filing, Emilio Valli claimed Francesco Valli "attempted to break into Frankie's property" and while waiting for officers, "repeatedly threatened to harm or kill" him. The threats, Emilio Valli said, followed a "pattern for the past several months with numerous threats" against him and their father as well as "constant attempts to enter" Frankie Valli's home.

In the filing, Emilio Valli claimed that their family believes Francesco Valli is "addicted to opiates" and that "threats have escalated" after Frankie Valli made his financial support of his oldest son contingent on Francesco entering a residential drug treatment program. Emilio Valli further said his brother had stolen and sold his personal items.

"Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues," a representative for Frankie Valli told USA Today.

The order of protection came days before Frankie Valli was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

"This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there," he said during his speech on the podium.

Frankie Valli shares Francesco Valli, Emilio Valli and Brando Valli with ex-wife Randy Clohessy. He’s also father to daughters Antonia and Francine with ex-wife Mary Mandel.

The Grammy-nominated singer married wife Jackie Jacobs in June 2023, according to People.