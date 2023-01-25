Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Fan

Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against a man who has been sending her multiple packages with items ranging from key cards to a diamond ring, and who attempted to recently gain entry to her Calabasas, California, property.

According to court documents cited by TMZ, the man, identified as Jomonie Victor Zigler, has caused Kardashian to suffer from extreme emotional distress. Her lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed for a restraining order on her behalf after her security was forced to restrain Zigler at the gate.

"I never provided him with my address and never asked him to send me these packages," wrote the mother of four, according to TMZ. "These packages contain various items, including a diamond engagement ring, and keys to a hotel room."

Kardashian stated that Zigler's actions hinted at a deluded belief that they were in an intimate relationship together.

"I am concerned about the extent of his delusion belief we are in or will be in an intimate relationship, particularly because it appears he has spent significant funds purchasing items to send to me," she wrote via TMZ.

In addition to incessantly sending her packages and arriving on her doorstep, Zigler also allegedly posted sexually explicit messages about Kardashian on social media. The court granted Kardashian a temporary restraining order against Zigler, with an official hearing due next month.

Kardashian has dealt with her fair share of obsessive fans over the past few years.

Last month, she obtained a five-year restraining order against a man identified as Andre Persaud, who showed up at her home three times in August, claimed to be armed and insisted the two communicated "telepathically," according to a separate report by TMZ.

In May 2021, Kardashian was granted another restraining order against Charles Peter Zelenoff, who had reportedly been harassing her for several months and who had shared social media posts about his desire to pursue a physical relationship with her, according to Page Six.

Zelenoff also reportedly posted about him attempting to enter Kardashian's property and had allegedly filmed videos outside the edge of her mansion.