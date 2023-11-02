×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: emily hampshire | schitts creek | halloween

'Schitt's Creek' Star Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Halloween Costume

By    |   Thursday, 02 November 2023 12:01 PM EDT

Emily Hampshire has apologized for her "thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant" Halloween costume.

The "Schitt’s Creek" actor posted photos of herself and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Tuesday on Instagram. The images sparked a backlash, prompting Hampshire to delete them, but not before TMZ published the photos.

Hampshire and her friend dressed up in outfits like those worn by Depp and Heard during their highly publicized 2022 defamation trial. Hampshire imitated Depp in a beige pinstriped suit, while her friend emulated Heard in a ruffled top, black skirt, and sheer tights.

Alongside their costumes, the friends posed with props alluding to sensational trial moments, such as a bottle of wine and a piece of fake human excrement.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, Hampshire issued an apology for her costume. 

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done," she wrote.

"For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," Hampshire continued. 

"Domestic abuse is never, ever funny," she added. 

"These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions," Hampshire concluded. “In the future I will do better. I'm so sorry.”

In June 2022, a Virginia jury ruled in favor of Depp, 60, in a defamation case against Heard, 37, over a Washington Post op-ed referencing domestic violence, according to People

Depp initially sought $50 million in damages and Heard countersued for $100 million. The jury awarded Depp $10 million, later reduced from an original $15 million, and granted Heard $2 million. 

After an appeal, they settled in December 2022, with Heard paying Depp $1 million.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Emily Hampshire has apologized for her "thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant" Halloween costume. The "Schitt's Creek" actor posted photos of herself and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Tuesday on Instagram. The images sparked a backlash, prompting...
emily hampshire, schitts creek, halloween
295
2023-01-02
Thursday, 02 November 2023 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved