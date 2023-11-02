'Schitt's Creek' Star Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Halloween Costume

Emily Hampshire has apologized for her "thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant" Halloween costume.

The "Schitt’s Creek" actor posted photos of herself and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Tuesday on Instagram. The images sparked a backlash, prompting Hampshire to delete them, but not before TMZ published the photos.

Hampshire and her friend dressed up in outfits like those worn by Depp and Heard during their highly publicized 2022 defamation trial. Hampshire imitated Depp in a beige pinstriped suit, while her friend emulated Heard in a ruffled top, black skirt, and sheer tights.

Alongside their costumes, the friends posed with props alluding to sensational trial moments, such as a bottle of wine and a piece of fake human excrement.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, Hampshire issued an apology for her costume.

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done," she wrote.

"For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," Hampshire continued.

"Domestic abuse is never, ever funny," she added.

"These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions," Hampshire concluded. “In the future I will do better. I'm so sorry.”

In June 2022, a Virginia jury ruled in favor of Depp, 60, in a defamation case against Heard, 37, over a Washington Post op-ed referencing domestic violence, according to People.

Depp initially sought $50 million in damages and Heard countersued for $100 million. The jury awarded Depp $10 million, later reduced from an original $15 million, and granted Heard $2 million.

After an appeal, they settled in December 2022, with Heard paying Depp $1 million.