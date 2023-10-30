Megan Fox Ignores SAG Halloween Rules, Tags Union in Costume Post

Megan Fox stirred controversy after ignoring the request by SAG-AFTRA for members not to dress up as movie or TV characters during the strike against studios, then tagging the guild in her costume post.

The costume recommendations were an attempt to withhold publicity from studios and streaming services affected by the strike, but Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly appeared undeterred.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted photos of their "Kill Bill: Vol 1" inspired outfits. In the images, Fox is dressed as teen assassin Gogo Yubari, while Kelly sported Uma Thurman’s iconic blood-stained yellow tracksuit.

Earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA issued strict guidelines for actors on strike, stating that they should not dress up as specific characters from movies and TV shows for Halloween and share those photos online. Instead, the guild told members to "choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures — ghost, zombie, spider, etc," The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Fox's post sparked a backlash from fellow actors including Lisa Ann Walter, who is known for her roles in "The Parent Trap" and "Abbott Elementary."

"What a rebel,” Walter, 60, wrote Saturday on social media platform X. "Keep posturing for stupid s***, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day — unpaid — to get basic contract earners a fair deal."

Concluding her post, Walter added that "no one cares about kids’ costumes," just "high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan."

Actor Paige McGarvin also spoke out in the comments section of Fox’s social media post.

"You look amazing but i wish you didn’t post this," she wrote. "I totally understand if you disagree with sag and want to voice that privately / to your inner circle, but using your massive platform to undermine the union and sow seeds of division in an incredibly public way does nothing but hurt our leverage with the amptp."

SAG-AFTRA members began striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in July, pressing for fair compensation in relation to streaming services and AI in Hollywood.

Although the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ended last month, SAG-AFTRA is still in talks with the AMPTP and studio CEOs, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, and Disney’s Bob Iger, Us Weekly noted.