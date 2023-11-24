Elvis Presley's 'Lion Claw' Necklace Auctioned

Elvis Presley's iconic "Lion Claw" necklace is going up for auction and is expected to fetch a hefty amount.

The custom diamond, gold and ruby-encrusted chain was put up for sale at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll online auction, which runs through Dec. 15. While the minimum bid has been set for $350,000, experts expect it to fetch as much as $1 million, the New York Post reported.

"The amount of pictures that Elvis can be seen wearing this necklace is mind-boggling, he wore it throughout his daily life, on and off stage," auctioneers wrote in the listing.

The legendary King of Rock and Roll was captured in over 100 photographs wearing the necklace, notably at 30 concerts, his daughter Lisa Marie's 5th birthday party, and during dates with his longtime girlfriend Linda Thompson.

He also wore the necklace during his memorable meeting with boxer Muhammad Ali, an iconic moment where, wearing Elvis robes, they playfully raised their fists in Presley's dressing room after a Las Vegas concert.

"Debatably the most iconic photograph ever of Elvis Presley, he can be seen wearing this exact Lion Claw Necklace," auctioneers wrote.

After Presley's death in August 1977, his beloved necklace was put on display at the Elvis Presley Museum at Graceland, then briefly housed by Jimmy Velvet, often referred to as "The Godfather of memorabilia," according to the Post.

Presley's necklace joins a series of his possessions that have been auctioned in recent years.

His cherished Smith & Wesson Model 53 revolver, a gift to Presley from an unidentified friend nine months before his death, fetched $199,750 at auction in August, surpassing auctioneer estimates by more than double.

In December, the private jet once owned by the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer was sold for $260,000. Presley had purchased the plane a year before his death for $840,000, and it remained unused in a lot for 40 years.