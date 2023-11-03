Priscilla Presley Recalls Death of Lisa Marie Presley: Unbearable

Priscilla Presley has described the loss of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, as "unbearable."

"It's like a large part of your life is taken away," the actor, 78, shared with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

During the interview, Priscilla Presley revisited some of her final memories of her daughter, who died Jan. 13, saying that she "looked frail" in the days leading up to her death.

One night in particular stood out in her mind. She and Lisa Marie Presley attended the 80th Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, where they celebrated actor Austin Butler winning the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic "Elvis."

"She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," Priscilla Presley recalled, according to "Good Morning America." "She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, and she's worn them before, and I thought, Is she OK? She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail.

"So, I let that go," she continued. "Then we watched the show, and we had a few laughs, and we were all excited about Austin Butler and Baz, and the movie went so well, we were proud of them. Then we started to go, and she said, 'Mom, do you want to go to Chateau Marmont and have a drink?' I said, sure. I had gotten in my own car, and she had her own car since she lived in Calabasas."

Priscilla Presley recalled her daughter then saying she wasn't feeling well.

"We both had our high heels on and both of us tripped on the staircase, and we started laughing and giggling. We went ... and sat down, and she said, 'Mom, I have to go, my stomach really hurts.' I go, 'Of course, are you OK?' She goes, 'Yes, yes, I just really have to go.' And I go, 'OK, we will get the cars now.' Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine — and that hug was the last hug I gave her. And it's still shocking that we don't have her."

Two days later, Lisa Marie Presley was admitted to the hospital. She died hours later at age 54. CNN later obtained a medical examiner's report revealing that her death resulted from a bowel obstruction, a complication from a past weight-loss surgery.