Priscilla Presley Addresses Age Gap, Meeting Elvis at 14

Priscilla Presley is opening up about her marriage to Elvis Presley, and their controversial 10-year age gap.

Priscilla Presley was 14 and Elvis Presley, 24, when they began dating. They married just over seven years later.

"It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why," Priscilla Presley told the audience at a Venice Film Festival press conference ahead of the debut screening of Sofia Coppola's new biopic, "Priscilla," according to Entertainment Tonight.

She went on to explain that she was a "listener" in their relationship.

"Elvis would pour his heart out for me," she said. "His fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother, which he never, ever got over. And I was really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection."

Priscilla Presley added that, although she was just 14 years old when they began their relationship, she was "older in life than in numbers."

"That was the attraction. And people think, 'Oh, it was sex, it was this.' Not at all," she said. "I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought and that was our relationship."

As Elvis Presley rose in prominence, their relationship began to falter under the weight of his fame, until things came to a head in 1972, when Priscilla left him.

"It wasn't because I didn't love him," she told the audience. "He was the love of my life. It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me. And I think any woman can relate to that."

"Priscilla" was written and directed by Coppola and stars Cailee Spaeny in the titular role alongside Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley.