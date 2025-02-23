Conservative Influencer Hits Musk With Paternity Suit

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair filed petitions over the weekend requesting that the Manhattan Supreme Court legally declare Elon Musk the father of her baby and to receive sole custody of the child, the New York Post reported.

The 26-year-old St. Clair brought the legal action against the SpaceX and Tesla owner a week after she publicly claimed that she gave birth to Musk's 13th child.

St. Clair, who is single and has another child, claims that she and Musk conceived the boy, now 5 months old, during a trip to St. Barths in January last year.

She asked the court to issue an order requiring Musk to submit to a genetic test to determine if he is the father, according to the Post.

Included in the court filing is a photo of the tech billionaire holding an infant, as well as flirtatious texts the pair allegedly wrote to each other.

In the custody petition, St. Clair claims that Musk was not present for the birth of the child, has met the baby only three times, and has never requested photos of him.