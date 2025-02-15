Conservative Influencer Says She Had Musk's 13th Child

A conservative influencer and author is claiming that she has given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," the woman, Ashley St. Clair, 26, posted on X Friday. "Elon Musk is the father."

Musk, the leader of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency efforts, has not publicly responded to St. Clair's claims, reports the New York Post.

She said she gave birth to the child five months ago, but has not "previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She added she intends "to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Musk follows St. Clair on X. She also attended President Donald Trump's inauguration, according to a photograph she posted on social media.

Later Friday, she thanked her supporters' "kind words."

"Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists,” she wrote. "Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."

If the child's parentage is confirmed, the baby, who was not identified as being a boy or a girl, would be Musk's 13th child with four women.

He shares five children with his first wife Justine Wilson. They are the parents of a set of twins and a set of triplets.

Pop Star Grimes and Musk share three children, and he and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis share twins.