Musk Claps Back After Billie Eilish Slams His Rising Fortune: Not the Sharpest

Elon Musk pushed back this week after being criticized by Billie Eilish over his wealth.

Responding to an X post that summarized Eilish's remarks, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote, "She's not the sharpest tool in the shed."

The comment marked Musk's first direct reaction to the feud, which followed rising online attention to Eilish's comments about his fortune.

Eilish, a nine-time Grammy winner, had posted a series of messages on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 13 targeting Musk's accumulation of wealth and accusing him of ignoring global crises.

The posts included slides from the advocacy group My Voice, My Choice organization, outlining various ways Musk could use his wealth to address humanitarian and environmental problems.

According to the slides, Musk could end world hunger by 2030 if he donated $40 billion annually.

The group also claimed that contributions between $1 billion and $2 billion per year could help save more than 10,000 critically endangered species.

In addition, the material estimated that rebuilding Gaza would require $53.2 billion.

After sharing the group's content, Eilish added her own message criticizing Musk personally, calling him a "f***ing pathetic p***y b***h coward."

Her remarks followed a shareholder vote a week earlier that approved a long-term compensation plan for Musk.

As reported by The Associated Press, Tesla shareholders approved a plan that could grant him up to $1 trillion in stock over the next decade if he meets specific performance goals.

Musk's net worth stands at $500 billion, according to Forbes.

Eilish's remarks echoed earlier criticism she has aimed at high-profile billionaires in the tech world.

At The Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards on Oct. 29, she cited worsening global conditions and called on wealthy people to step up their giving.

"We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country," she said, according to Billboard.

She added that people who "have money" should "maybe give it to some people that need it."

Addressing attendees at the same event, Eilish said, "Love you all, but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties."

Eilish also announced that she plans to donate $11.5 million raised on her "Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour" to organizations working on environmental risks and world hunger.