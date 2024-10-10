Billie Eilish on Living With Chronic Pain: Some Really Dark Times

Billie Eilish is opening up about living with chronic pain and how as a result she has had "some really dark times on tour."

"I've basically been in pain since I was nine," the 9-time Grammy award winner told Vogue for her new cover story.

"Growing up, I'd always hear people be like, 'Just wait until you're older! You're going to have so much pain!' And I remember being so furious."

Eilish frequently uses kinesiology tape on her shins and occasionally wears knee pads during performances to alleviate pain and protect her legs while dancing.

"I've had some really dark times on tour," she said.

Compounding the situation is a sense of isolation that comes with fame.

"For a long time I was kind of living like it was temporary. Like, yeah, I'm touring for now and it's kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It'll be over. And the truth is, it's the rest of my life," she said.

Her comments are optimistic despite the sound of resignation in her words.

"I didn't realize that I could make touring enjoyable. I just was very lonely for many years, and I'm not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days," she explained.

In January last year, Eilish spoke candidly to Vogue about her relationship with her body, which she admitted to hating for a large chunk of her life.

"Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid [expletive], a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it's caused me, and how much I've lost because of things that happened to it," Eilish said, referencing a hip injury that kept her from pursuing a dance career.

"I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years," she continued. "I had to go through a process of being like, 'My body is actually me. And it's not out to get me.'"