Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being Ghosted: It Was Insane

Billie Eilish may be at the height of fame but it can be lonely at the top, as she revealed while opening up about being ghosted by a friend.

"It was insane," she said during an appearance on the BBC podcast "Miss Me?"

The incident took place last December, Eilish explained, noting that it was "literally unbelievable. To this day, [he] never texted me again."

"I was like, 'Did you die? Did you literally die?' " she said.

"It was somebody that I'd also known for years and had a plan, the day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 p.m. — never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn't believe it."

Eilish, 22, said she later saw that he was dating someone else but was still shocked that ghosting still occurred.

"I was like 'Oh,' " she said. "But I didn't know people still did that. I genuinely didn't know people did that."

The pop artist was 14 years old when she released her debut single, "Ocean Eyes." It catapulted her to success and while she has earned multiple awards since, it has cost her friendships.

"I lost all of my friends when I got famous," she said. "I suddenly was famous, and I couldn't relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard."

Eilish recalled a moment when she realized her only friends were her employees.

"And then it was my 20th birthday and I remember looking around the room and it was only people that I employ. And all 15 years or more older than me," she said, adding that one of those employees quit and stopped talking to her.

"And it was the worst thing that happened to me. And that made me realize like, 'Oh wait, this is a job,' " she said. "If they left me they would never see me again."

Since then, Eilish said she has worked hard at reconnecting with old friends and nurturing those relationships.

"Exactly a year ago, I reconnected with a bunch of old friends and now, I have so many friends," she said.

"I have a crew now! I could literally cry about it. It's been the greatest thing that's happened to me."